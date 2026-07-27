Jalen Duren Considers Pistons Qualifying Offer
Jalen Duren is considering accepting his $9.62 million qualifying offer to reach unrestricted free agency in 2027, per Marc Stein, via Evan Sidery. Duren and the Pistons remain far apart, as the 22-year-old wants a max extension while Detroit prefers a smaller number. He is coming off an All-NBA Third Team season, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a rim-running anchor next to Cade Cunningham. However this resolves, Duren stays Detroit's starting center for 2026-27, so his fantasy stock is untouched: a high-end producer for points, rebounds and field-goal percentage. He remains a strong dynasty asset, with the qualifying-offer path adding only minor long-term uncertainty about where he lands.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery