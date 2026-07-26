Jacoby Brissett Gets Raise, Secures Cardinals' Starting Job
Jacoby Brissett has agreed to revised compensation for 2026, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The new terms are worth $15.5 million, with incentives that could push the total to $21 million. The agreement also locks Brissett in as Arizona's starter after months of uncertainty surrounding his contract and the quarterback depth chart. He had already returned to the field and begun practising at training camp before the deal was completed. Brissett started the final 12 games for the Cardinals last season and appeared in 14 overall, completing 64.9% of his passes for a career-high 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Gardner Minshew II and third-round rookie Carson Beck now sit behind him. The secured starting job keeps Brissett relevant in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, though his value remains tied more to volume than rushing production.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport