49ers Place Isaac Guerendo on PUP List, Fantasy Stock Continues to Plummet
Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp on Saturday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Guerendo is not ready to practice with the team after suffering a torn pectoral muscle while lifting weights in the offseason. The 26-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2024 from the University of Louisville had 84 carries for 420 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns in 16 games (three starts) as a rookie, but he didn't have a single rushing attempt or a target in the 14 games he appeared in during last regular season, quickly falling out of favor in San Fran's backfield. Entering his third year in the NFL, Guerendo is looking like the team's RB4, at best, behind Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, and rookie Kaelon Black. Guerendo's elite speed sets him apart, but already falling behind in camp is another bad sign for his already plummeting fantasy value. It's hard to recommend holding him in dynasty/keeper leagues at this point.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco