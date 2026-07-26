Joshua Palmer Has Little Redraft Appeal in Crowded Bills Offense
Joshua Palmer is back on the field, but his redraft case remains difficult to build. An ankle injury wrecked his first year in Buffalo, limiting him to 22 catches for 303 yards without a touchdown in 12 games. He also missed the playoffs and spent part of the spring working off to the side before returning for mandatory minicamp. Palmer said in June that he was feeling much better and getting closer to his pre-injury form. A healthier summer gives him a chance to compete. It does not guarantee much work. DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman are all expected to move around the formation, while fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell adds another option inside and outside. Palmer has reached 600 receiving yards once in five NFL seasons and now needs to separate himself in a deeper room than the one he entered last year. RotoBaller ranks him WR105 in PPR leagues. That leaves him as a camp watch in deep formats, not a player standard-league managers need to target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller