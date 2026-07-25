Kalif Raymond Has a Role, But Limited Redraft Appeal
Kalif Raymond is going to play. The harder part is figuring out how often that matters for fantasy. Chicago brought him in on a one-year deal, and Ben Johnson knows exactly what Raymond can do after four years together in Detroit. Johnson said the veteran will be a "huge part" of the Bears' plans. Raymond still caught only 24 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown across 15 games last season. His biggest impact came on special teams, where he returned a punt 65 yards for a score. The Bears can manufacture touches for him, send him vertically, and use him in several spots. Steady targets are tougher to find. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III headline the receiver room, Colston Loveland is coming off a 713-yard season, and third-round rookie Zavion Thomas adds another speed element. Raymond also turns 32 in August. RotoBaller ranks him WR101, leaving him in the watch-list range for deeper leagues. He can help Chicago without becoming someone fantasy managers need to draft.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller