Brandon Aubrey Still the Top Fantasy Kicker to Target
Brandon Aubrey signed a four-year, $28 million extension this offseason to make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, it secured his spot at the top of the fantasy kicker rankings for the foreseeable future. A former soccer player, Aubrey has changed the way the Cowboys can operate offensively with his near-rangeless ability to connect from deep, particularly when playing in the domed confines of AT&T Stadium. Aubrey connected on 36 of his 42 field goal attempts and all but one of his 48 extra point tries, but what makes the three-time Pro Bowler particularly valuable for fantasy has been his historic success from deep, adding 11 more 50+ yard makes in 2025. Aubrey is RotoBaller's K1 for 2026 and will undoubtedly be selected before the final round of drafts in many leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller