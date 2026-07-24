Kyler Murray, Jordan Addison Have Been Working Together for Two Months
Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison have been working out together for the last two months in Dallas, Texas, according to Jordan Schultz. Both players also reported to Minnesota early this week to prepare for the start of training camp, and they both have hopes for a big year in 2026. Murray and Addison are motivated to succeed after down years in 2025. The 28-year-old Murray only played in five games due to a foot injury in his final year in Arizona, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. The former first overall pick in 2019 out of Oklahoma is competing with J.J. McCarthy for the starting QB gig for the Vikes this year, but given his experience and dual-threat abilities, Murray feels like the favorite entering camp. Murray will see his ADP rise if he's named the starter, but right now, he's an intriguing low-cost, low-end QB2 target with upside. Addison, 24, had a career-low 610 receiving yards and only three TDs in 14 games in 2025, but he wasn't helped by the team's lackluster QB play. He's locked in as the WR2 in Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson, and he, too, could be primed for a bounce-back year if Murray wins the job and elevates the passing attack. Addison is currently ranked as RotoBaller's No. 36 fantasy WR for 2026.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz