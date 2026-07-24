Wellington Turman In Dire Need Of Victory
Source: UFC
Jul 24, 2026, 3:30 PM ETWellington Turman will try to return to the win column when he faces off against Islam Dulatov on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Turman was last seen in the Octagon almost three years ago at UFC Austin, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Jared Gooden, which was his third consecutive loss. Prior to that, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Randy Brown. DraftKings sees Turman as a massive underdog with a salary of $6,400.--Alen Kurbasic
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