No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
Garrett Crochet (shoulder, lat) said on Tuesday that he and the training staff still don't have a timetable for when he will restart his throwing program, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Crochet was initially placed on the injured list on April 29 with inflammation in his left shoulder, but he felt lat tightness two days later while throwing a one-inning simulated game, and he hasn't thrown a baseball since. "Making a lot of progress in the strength department right now," Crochet said. When asked if there was a chance he might not pitch again this season, the ace said, "It's tough to say." He's now on the 60-day IL after originally hoping his IL stint would last the minimum 15 days. Crochet started throwing weighted plyo balls in mid-June but stopped near the start of July. His shoulder injury is the biggest issue, as he called his lat injury "super minor." In shallow-mixed fantasy leagues, we wouldn't blame any managers for cutting the 27-year-old southpaw, as at this point, it's looking more likely that he won't return until September, if at all. Currently, he's still rostered in 94% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith