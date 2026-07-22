Murf Gray's Second Home Run at Double-A was a Grand One
Murf Gray was recently promoted to Double-A, his second promotion of the season already, and he's collected a hit in three of the first four games for Altoona, including his second home run at that level on Tuesday, which was a grand slam. Not only that, the Pirates' third-ranked prospect is showing patience, drawing three walks compared to just two strikeouts so far with the Curve. The Fresno State product was a 2025 draft pick, 73rd overall, but is seeing time in professional baseball for the first time this season and has not disappointed. Across all three levels this year, the 6-foot-3 slugger owns a .323/.405/.610 slash line with 25 home runs, and though he tended to chase pitches in college, he is striking out at just a 19.2 percent rate while drawing walks at a 10.5 percent rate, so it looks like he's developed in that area. At this rate, the 22-year-old could be in the mix for an MLB debut next year, and his dynasty arrow is pointing up at the moment.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com