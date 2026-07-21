Corbin Carroll Back From Elbow Injury on Tuesday
Corbin Carroll (elbow) is starting in right field and will bat third for the D-backs on Tuesday at Chase Field against the visiting Athletics and right-hander Jack Perkins, per MLB.com. As expected, Carroll will make his return after a one-game absence due to a hyperextended right elbow that he suffered in Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite struggling in the month of July so far, the 25-year-old three-time All-Star and former National League Rookie of the Year needs to be returned to all starting fantasy lineups in traditional leagues this week. The former first-rounder remains one of the best all-around fantasy assets when he's clicking on all cylinders, and he'll return to a .250/.344/.480 slash line with an .824 OPS, 14 homers, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases on the year. In just two career at-bats against Perkins, Carroll has a hit and an RBI. Carroll will be looking to snap out of his July funk (.118 average, .485 OPS in 14 games).
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com