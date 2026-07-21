Ryan Jeffers Is the Catcher Upgrade to Make After Returning Healthy
Ryan Jeffers has wasted little time making himself useful again after returning from a fractured left hamate bone. He is 4-for-17 with two doubles, one home run, five RBI, and three walks in five games since his July 10 activation. The homer was a three-run shot against the Cubs on Friday. Jeffers is batting .288 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 27 runs, and a .941 OPS across 139 at-bats this season. Minnesota has started Jeffers in five of its six games since his return, including one at designated hitter. The playing time is not being eased back. Yahoo's 34% rostered mark still leaves him available in nearly two-thirds of leagues, while RotoBaller ranks him fourth among its current waiver-wire catchers and recommends him in 12-team formats. Managers still cycling through the position should make the change.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller