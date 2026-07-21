Lazaro Montes Showing Off Power at Triple-A Despite Slow Start
Lazaro Montes is hitting just .179 (7-for-39) in his first nine games at Triple-A, but he could be getting more comfortable at the plate, now with an extra-base hit in three consecutive games (three doubles, one home run). In fact, six of his seven hits at that level have gone for extra bases, so the 6-foot-5 Cuban's trademark power is still very evident. Unfortunately, the jump to the new level has seen the left-handed slugger's strikeout rate spike even higher than it was at Double-A (30.4 percent), currently at 38.6 percent, while whiff rate, swinging-strike rate, and zone-contact rate are all some of the worst readings at Triple-A. Granted, it is a small sample, but he'll need to show some improvements if a 2026 debut is going to happen. There's no need to stash the 21-year-old yet, but that could change if he gets hot, and the home run potential alone would make him stashworthy in deeper leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com