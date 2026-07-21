Henry Bolte Emerging as a Speed Threat with Upside on the Waiver Wire
Henry Bolte is hitting .258/.336/.344 with three home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's power upside is limited by his tendency to hit the ball on the ground, as his average launch angle is 1.5 degrees and he's posted a 64.6% ground ball rate. However, Bolte's ability to make solid contact (45.5% hard-hit rate) and his speed have allowed him to log a .354 batting average on balls in play, which has helped him overcome his elevated 27.2% strikeout rate. If Bolte can continue to get on base at a steady clip, he should be a major speed asset for fantasy managers. Across 114 minor league games in 2025, Bolte swiped 44 bags. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Bolte profiles as an emerging speed source with upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller