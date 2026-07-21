Trea Turner Blasts Career Homer No. 200 in Two-Homer Performance
Trea Turner had quite the night on Monday in a 10-7 victory at Citizens Bank Park against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a double, a season-high five RBI, and two strikeouts. The 33-year-old veteran reached career home run No. 200 in the process and had his first multi-homer game of the season (20th of his career). During his current five-game hitting streak, Turner has gone 9-for-20 (.450) with four home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, six runs scored, and a stolen base to boost his season line to .246/.296/.396 with a .691 OPS in 433 plate appearances. He has tacked on 14 home runs, 40 RBI, 68 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases in 98 total games played. Turner has shown some signs of aging in 2026 with a 22.4% strikeout rate, which is his highest mark since his rookie season in 2015. He also ranks in the 48th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 37th percentile in barrel rate, the 20th percentile in chase rate, and the 32nd percentile in expected slugging. A full rebound may not be coming to close out the 2026 season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com