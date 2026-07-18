Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Kyle Bradish for the 2027-31 seasons. The deal comes after Bradish has gone 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA (4.00 FIP) and 1.35 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 50 walks in 107 1/3 innings across his first 19 starts in 2026 in his fifth year with the O's. The former fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 out of New Mexico State University has gone 25-24 with a 3.50 ERA (3.62 FIP), 1.21 WHIP, a 25.2% strikeout rate, and an 8.6% walk rate in 86 starts over his five seasons in the majors. Bradish made only 14 starts for Baltimore in 2024 and 2025 combined due to Tommy John surgery, but now that he's past that, he's locked in as one of the team's top-of-the-rotation arms for the foreseeable future. Since back-to-back outings to start June in which he allowed 10 total earned runs in two starts against the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, Bradish has allowed only nine runs (eight earned) with three wins, 11 walks, and 33 strikeouts in 34 innings in his last five starts. Bradish's arrow is pointing up for the second half of 2026.
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Source: Baltimore Orioles