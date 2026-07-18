Tre Donaldson Flirts With Triple-Double in Heat's Comeback Win
Tre Donaldson flirted with a triple-double in Friday's 101-87 Summer League win over the Pistons, finishing with 20 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds on 8-for-12 shooting over 37 minutes. He saved his best for last, scoring 13 in a 35-point fourth quarter that erased a 72-66 deficit. The undrafted Miami product capped a strong summer, one that included a 22-point game against Cleveland, on the pace and playmaking that earned him a two-way deal. NBA minutes may be scarce on a Heat team filling out its backcourt, but Miami has developed guards through its G League affiliate before, and a pass-first lead guard fits that pipeline.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA