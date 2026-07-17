Ace Bailey Sitting with Back Spasms
Ace Bailey (back) won't suit up for Friday's Summer League contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. It's an exhibition game, so the Jazz aren't going to risk anything. Bailey is reportedly dealing with back spasms, so this shouldn't be something that impacts his availability for training camp. He averaged 13.8 points per game across 27.6 minutes per game in 72 contests with the Jazz last season. Given the additions the Jazz made this offseason, Bailey might come off the bench this upcoming season. That could impact his fantasy value going forward.
Source: Ben Anderson
Source: Ben Anderson