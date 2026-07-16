Shohei Ohtani Won't Pitch This Weekend Following Knee Treatment
Shohei Ohtani (knee) won't rejoin the starting rotation to begin the second half of the season for the weekend series against the New York Yankees following his knee treatment over this week's All-Star break, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Ohtani has been kept from starting (as a pitcher) over the last two weeks due to a minor left-knee injury. He had the knee drained before the break but has continued to serve as the team's designated hitter with no ill effects. If Ohtani returns for the next series next week, he'll be facing the Philadelphia Phillies on the mound. The Japanese superstar and four-time MVP is a must-start whenever he toes the rubber as a pitcher, but he'll be a bit riskier in fantasy lineups and could be on a pitch count whenever he makes his first start of the second half. The 32-year-old veteran has been excellent on the mound in 2026, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA (2.61 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings pitched across his 14 starts for the Blue.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris