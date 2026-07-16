Jacob deGrom Lined Up to Return on Sunday?
Jacob deGrom's (glute) next start is still to be determined, but he said he was going to play catch during this week's All-Star break and will probably throw off the mound in Atlanta to begin the second half of the season, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. The Rangers have listed their starter for Sunday's series finale against the Braves as TBA, so it's possible that deGrom could return to the starting rotation to take that start. The Rangers scratched deGrom from his final start of the first half with a mild left-glute strain, but if he can get through a bullpen session in the next few days, he could get the green light to return on Sunday. If he needs more time, deGrom could make his first start of the second half next week versus the Chicago White Sox. Either way, the matchups won't be ideal for the two-time Cy Young winner and oft-injured hurler. In 18 starts (100 2/3 innings) in the first half of 2026, the 38-year-old went 7-5 with a 3.49 ERA (3.40 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 122 strikeouts and 22 walks for the Rangers. deGrom will continue to be an injury risk for fantasy managers, but he still has high-end strikeout upside and is mostly a must-start when he takes the mound for Texas.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry