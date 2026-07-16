Is it Time to Stash Jhostynxon Garcia Following Triple-A Surge?
Jhostynxon Garcia has had his audition this season with the Pirates at the big-league level, and it didn't go resoundingly well. That being said, he still might be a name to keep in mind for the second half of the season for fantasy purposes. In the minors this season, between High-A Bradenton and Triple-A Indianapolis, Garcia is hitting .279 with nine homers and 30 RBI to go with 38 runs scored and five stolen bases. He hit just .200 in his brief spell with Pittsburgh, but that doesn't mean he will be precluded from another shot at the big leagues. He is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Pirates' system, and at 23 years old, he should get another opportunity in Pittsburgh. Additionally, Garcia enters the midway point swinging a hot bat, posting a .333/.419/.463 line over his last 15 games. He is an impact outfielder, and while the Pirates' outfield is deep at the big league level, it would be wise to stash Garcia as a potential impact bat in the second half, especially for those in deeper 15-team leagues with several N/A spots.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball