James Wood on His Way to a Career Year
James Wood continues to impress and is establishing himself as one of the top power hitters in the MLB. He has hit 28 homers in 97 games and seems certain to pass his previous career-high of 31 homers from last year. His batting average is up from .256 to .279 while his wOBA has climbed from .353 to .416. He's already matched his career high with 15 stolen bases as well. He has the highest barrel rate and the highest hard-hit rate in the majors this season, along with the second-highest average exit velocity behind only Oneil Cruz. With such strong underlying metrics and elite production, Wood looks poised to be a fantasy centerpiece for years to come. He's still only 23 years old and continues to be one of the most exciting hitters in the game heading into the second half.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller