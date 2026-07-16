Ben Joyce a Top Stash Option for Late-Season Saves?
Ben Joyce (shoulder) has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season as he works his way back from the shoulder surgery that has kept him out since May 2025. However, the 25-year-old began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League before the All-Star break, so he could be on track to return to the Angels bullpen before the end of July. Joyce struggled in a limited sample size of innings in 2025 before suffering the shoulder injury. Still, he was an effective reliever for the Angels in 2024, recording a 2.08 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP with 33 strikeouts and four saves across 34 2/3 innings. Joyce is known for his electric fastball, which he threw at an average velocity of 102.4 miles per hour in 2024. Los Angeles has had difficulty filling its closer role so far this season, with right-handers Ryan Zeferjahn, Kirby Yates, and Sam Bachman currently sharing ninth-inning duties. If Joyce can prove he is fully healthy, he could be the favorite for saves with the Angels upon his return to the big leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller