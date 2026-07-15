Aday Mara Tallies 14 Points on Perfect Shooting Against Denver
Aday Mara tallied 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, seven rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 Las Vegas Summer League loss to Denver. The Spanish big man was flawless from the floor but shot only 1-for-5 at the line, an issue that follows him from Michigan. The passing is the real story: six assists from a 7-foot-3 center is unusual, and it fits a Thunder offense that runs actions through its bigs. Bennett Stirtz led Oklahoma City with 22 points as the team fell to 0-3. Mara's path to minutes runs through Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, though, so his rookie fantasy value depends on someone ahead of him missing time.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA