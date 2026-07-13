Henri Veesaar Hits Four Threes in Win Over Celtics
Henri Veesaar finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and four three-pointers in 23 minutes during Monday's 102-90 Summer League win over Boston. The No. 52 overall pick shot 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep, showing the stretch-five skill set that made him a second-round target for Atlanta. Veesaar averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks at North Carolina while shooting 42.6% from three. The shooting gives him a fantasy hook, but he still needs to turn Summer League flashes into a real frontcourt role.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA