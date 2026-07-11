Tyler Nickel Hits Six Threes in Knicks Summer League Loss
Tyler Nickel scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds in Friday's 91-65 Summer League loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The No. 47 pick shot 6-for-11 from the field and 6-for-10 from three-point range, giving New York one of its few bright spots in a one-sided defeat. Nickel's shooting is the clear fantasy hook after he arrived from Vanderbilt with a movement-shooter profile. He will need to show more than spot-up value to push for regular-season minutes, but the three-point volume gives him a skill worth tracking.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA