Jake Ferguson Still Considered the Undisputed Starting TE in Dallas
Jake Ferguson "should be the undisputed starter at tight end" again in 2026, especially after he signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the team last year. Ferguson didn't provide Dallas with a ton of big plays down the middle of the field last year, but he finished with 82 receptions for 600 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games (10 starts) to finish as the TE7 in half-PPR scoring. The 27-year-old has a safe floor in fantasy in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the NFL, but his average depth of catch has dropped from 10.7 yards in 2023 to 7.3 yards per reception last season. It's also a bit concerning that his involvement dropped down the stretch in 2025. Ferguson has plenty of talent, but the target competition with one of the best WR duos in the league of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens is real. He's a two-time All-Star, but you'll need to remember that he didn't have a single touchdown grab in 14 starts in 2024, so TD regression should be expected. RotoBaller has Ferguson ranked as the No. 13 fantasy TE for the 2026 season.
Source: Express News - Chris Amaya
Source: Express News - Chris Amaya