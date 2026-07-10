Jauan Jennings' Dynasty Stock Set to Fall Following Offseason Move?
Jauan Jennings is entering his first year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2026. Jennings emerged as a more prominent piece of the San Francisco passing game over the past two seasons, recording over 1,600 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns since the start of 2024. However, he now profiles as the clear WR3 in a Vikings offense that already features star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. While Minnesota's passing game should be improved this season following the addition of quarterback Kyler Murray, the Vikings may still struggle to support fantasy-relevant production for three pass-catchers. Additionally, Jennings is entering his age-29 season and plays a physical style that has led to him playing through nagging injuries in recent years. In dynasty formats, Jennings profiles as a clear sell-high candidate ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller