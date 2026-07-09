Wyatt Langford Activated and Starting on Thursday
Wyatt Langford (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Josh Smith to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Langford is serving as the designated hitter and is batting second for Thursday's series finale at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels and left-hander Reid Detmers. The 24-year-old former fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of Florida will return to the Rangers' lineup without having gone on a minor-league rehab assignment after missing under two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Fantasy managers will want to get the power/speed threat back in their starting lineups right away. Injuries have been the story of Langford's career to this point in his third MLB season. He's been good when healthy in 2026, hitting .278/.324/.500 with an .824 OPS, eight home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 40 games and 173 plate appearances. Langford has hit .200 with a homer and two RBI in just five career at-bats against Detmers.
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Source: Texas Rangers PR