Braves Expressing Interest in Trading for Sonny Gray
Sonny Gray, people familiar with the situation have told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. Despite having nearly a full starting rotation on the injured list, the Braves lead the National League East division. They can cover both the prospect and financial cost -- the St. Louis Cardinals are paying around half of Gray's remaining commitment, and the Red Sox or a new team would owe him just over $6 million after the trade deadline. The 36-year-old has a full no-trade clause, but he lives in Nashville and would most likely approve a trade to Atlanta. Gray is the Braves' best option unless they decide to make a run at Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal. Gray doesn't blow hitters away, but his diverse arsenal keeps hitters off balance, and he owns a nice 2.61 ERA over 16 starts and 89 2/3 innings in his first year in Boston. Of course, this could all be a moot point if the Red Sox decide not to sell this summer. They've won 10 of their last 12 games and are suddenly just three games back in the American League wild-card race.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon