Vinnie Pasquantino Could Return on Friday
Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) could return from the 10-day injured list on Friday ahead of the team's weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, according to Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star. Pasquantino has been out since June 14 with a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, but he appears ready to return for the final three games of the first half of the season this weekend. In two minor-league rehab games this week with Triple-A Omaha, the left-handed slugger has gone 2-for-6 with one RBI and three walks. The 28-year-old has been a disappointment so far in 2026, hitting .224/.309/.350 with a .660 OPS, six home runs, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored, and three stolen bases in his 254 at-bats, but don't forget he broke out to the tune of 32 homers and 113 RBI in 160 games played in 2025. The buy-low window on the Pasquatch is still firmly open, and he might be free to pick up off your league's waiver wire going into the All-Star break. He's currently rostered in only 64% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Kansas City Star - Jaylon T. Thompson
Source: The Kansas City Star - Jaylon T. Thompson