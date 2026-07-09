Kyle Harrison Dealing With Elbow Soreness
Kyle Harrison (elbow) has been battling some soreness on the outside of his left elbow in recent weeks, and he said something about it on Wednesday during his start against the St. Louis Cardinals, which is why he departed early, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The 24-year-old southpaw lasted four innings on Wednesday and allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking none and striking out two to take just his second loss of the season. In his last four starts, Harrison has a 5.00 ERA (3.28 FIP) with 21 strikeouts and two walks in 18 innings pitched. The former third-rounder by the San Francisco Giants in 2020 has been excellent in 2026 in his first year in Milwaukee, going 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA (3.12 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 101 strikeouts and 20 walks in 83 2/3 innings across his 17 starts, but he has slowed down considerably to close out the first half of the season. The good news is that Harrison didn't sound overly concerned, and he will now have the upcoming All-Star break next week to rest up his left elbow.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy