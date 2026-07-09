Willson Contreras Out on Thursday, Says he's "Day-to-Day"
Willson Contreras (foot) is not in the team's starting lineup for Thursday's series finale in Chicago against the White Sox, according to MLB.com. Brett Harris will make the start at first base and will bat eighth against White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay after being called up from Triple-A Worcester. Contreras left Wednesday's game early after fouling a ball off his left foot, but he told reporters he doesn't think he has anything worse than a bruise and described himself as "day-to-day." Fantasy managers will need to remove him from their lineups on Thursday and check back on Friday to see if he's ready for the series opener in New York against the Mets. The 34-year-old Venezuelan has been a must-start in all fantasy leagues in 2026 in his first year in Beantown, as he's hitting .285/.379/.542 with a .921 OPS, 20 home runs, 61 RBI, 46 runs scored, and two stolen bases across his 312 at-bats. It's unclear if Contreras' foot injury will keep him from participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com