Owen Caissie Departs Early with Calf Tightness
Owen Caissie (calf) was forced to make an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Caissie was taken out in the second inning of this contest due to right calf tightness. He was pulled out of the contest before even coming up to the plate. Griffin Conine took over in right field and could see extra playing time out there over the next few days. The severity of the injury is unknown, so fantasy managers should consider Caissie as day-to-day. This season, Caissie is slashing .239/.297/.459 with 12 home runs, 50 RBI, and four steals in 79 games.
Source: Craig Mish
Source: Craig Mish