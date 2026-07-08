Giants Recall Catching Prospect Jesus Rodriguez From Triple-A
Jesus Rodriguez from Triple-A Sacramento and placed outfielder Jonah Cox (oblique) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 6) with a strained left oblique. Rodriguez, the Giants' No. 16-ranked prospect at MLB Pipeline, gets the call to the big leagues after hitting .274/.353/.405 with a .758 OPS, five home runs, 28 RBI, seven stolen bases, and 29 runs scored in 49 games at Triple-A. The 24-year-old Venezuelan made his major-league debut with the Gigantes earlier this year and went 9-for-39 (.231) with two home runs, seven RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base in 14 games and 43 plate appearances. Rodriguez is eligible only at catcher in Yahoo leagues, but he'll give San Fran versatility all over the diamond, as he's appeared at catcher, second base, third base, left field, and right field in the minors and majors in 2026. Daniel Susac (back) remains on the injured list, but it remains to be seen if Rodriguez will see enough playing time with the Giants to be worth a waiver-wire look in NL-only leagues.
Source: San Francisco Giants
Source: San Francisco Giants