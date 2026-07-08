Is Caleb Bonemer a Consensus Top Dynasty Shortstop?
Caleb Bonemer was recently promoted to Double-A following his promising start to the High-A regular season. Bonemer opened the 2026 season with High-A Winston-Salem, where he posted a .238/.381/.556 line with an impressive 18 home runs and 15 doubles over just 61 games. He also added 10 stolen bases. Given his high-end power production, the White Sox opted to move their top-ranked prospect to Double-A, where he has since gone deep three times (over 18 games) while carrying a .262/.385/.431 line. Dynasty managers should continue to keep a close eye on his status, as he should position himself to spend most of the 2027 season in Triple-A if he can maintain this power production. While he will not debut this season, Bonemer now ranks as MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect and is solidifying his status as a high-end dynasty shortstop.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com