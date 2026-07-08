Ryan Jeffers Continuing his Rehab Assignment
Ryan Jeffers (wrist) will continue his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on the Saints' road trip to Triple-A Iowa, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Manager Derek Shelton said that Jeffers is likely "going to be with them for at least the next three or four days" as he ramps up his catching workload. The Twins most likely want to see Jeffers catch in back-to-back games before reinstating him from the 10-day injured list. At this point, with the All-Star break coming on July 13-16, it seems unlikely that Jeffers will rejoin the Twins before the end of the first half of the season this Sunday. He's gone 6-for-13 with two home runs in his four rehab games, so he's already looking good with the bat. Jeffers is recovering from surgery in late May to repair a broken hamate bone in his left hand, but this is a reminder to check whether he's available on your waiver wire if you need catching help. He was hitting .295 (36-for-122) with seven homers, 26 RBI, and 26 runs before his injury as the Twins' starting catcher. Jeffers is rostered in only 28% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman