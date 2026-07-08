Taj Bradley's Swing-and-Miss Stuff on Display Again on Tuesday
Taj Bradley reached double-digit strikeouts on Tuesday evening in the Twins' 3-1 win over the division-rival Cleveland Guardians at Target Field. Bradley was very impressive in picking up his eighth win of the year, allowing only an earned run on three hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out 10 in seven innings of work. The 25-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2018 by the Tampa Bay Rays now has 21 strikeouts and three walks while giving up two earned runs in 12 innings in his last two starts against the Guardians and Houston Astros. The only run that Bradley allowed came in the form of a solo homer off the bat of Rhys Hoskins in the second inning. Bradley induced 25 swings and misses on the night, and he now has three double-digit strikeout performances in 2026. He has a 2.25 ERA with 32 punchouts and eight walks in 24 innings with three wins in his last four outings. Bradley will have a tough test to kick off the second half with a matchup against the Chicago Cubs, but his strikeout upside clearly warrants more interest off the waiver wire in fantasy baseball leagues. Bradley is rostered in just 67% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com