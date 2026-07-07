Tyler Soderstrom Progressing With Baseball Activities, Could Return "Very Soon"
Tyler Soderstrom (hip) is progressing with his baseball activities and is doing outfield drills, hitting, and running, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Manager Mark Kotsay said there's hope that the team could get him back "very soon" from the 10-day injured list. It's unclear how soon Soderstrom will be activated, but Gallegos suggests it could come as soon as this week's series in Detroit against the Tigers. The 24-year-old is eligible to be activated from the IL at any time with his left-hip impingement. The struggling A's would love to get Soderstrom back before next week's All-Star break. When he returns, he'll be coming back to a .242/.343/.460 slash line with an .803 OPS, 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored, and a stolen base in 80 games across 335 plate appearances in his fourth year in the big leagues. Soderstrom is rostered in 91% of Yahoo leagues for his emerging power stroke from the left side, so he shouldn't be available in many fantasy formats. In 24 games in June, Soderstrom went 23-for-81 (.284) with six homers, three doubles, 15 RBI, and 15 runs scored in 98 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos