A's Reinstate Jacob Wilson From Injured List on Tuesday
Jacob Wilson (thumb) from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. The A's have yet to release their starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, but Wilson will most likely be back at the 6 against left-hander Tarik Skubal. The 24-year-old has been out the last two weeks with inflammation in his right thumb, and he didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning. Wilson makes a lot of contact and rarely strikes out, helping fantasy managers with a high average (.277), but his batted-ball metrics leave a lot to be desired, and that's about where his fantasy upside ends. In addition to his .277 average, the former sixth overall pick out of Grand Canyon University in 2023 has just four homers, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored, and only two stolen bases in his 202 at-bats in 2026 in just his second full season in the big leagues. In DFS and in season-long leagues, it's probably best to leave Wilson out of your lineups on Tuesday if he's active against Skubal.
Source: A's Communications
Source: A's Communications