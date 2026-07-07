Dominic Canzone has Earned a Full-Time Role
Dominic Canzone has earned a full-time, middle-of-the-order role in Seattle's lineup going forward, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. "He's earned it," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. The 28-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder is currently hitting .273/.349/.551 with a .900 OPS, 14 home runs, 37 RBI, 32 runs scored, and a stolen base in 205 at-bats in 2026 in his third full season with the M's. He already has a career high in home runs, RBI, and runs scored in 78 games and 232 plate appearances. All four of Canzone's starts against left-handed pitchers have come in the last month, and he's gone 6-for-22 (.273) against southpaws, with two of his 14 home runs on the year. Under the hood, Canzone's xBA of .282 and xwOBA of .383 (wOBA of .384) back up his first-half breakout. He ranks in the 84th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 94th percentile in barrel rate, and the 96th percentile in xSLG. Canzone should be a priority waiver-wire pickup in fantasy leagues for those who need slugging help in the outfield.
Source: The Seattle Times - Adam Jude
Source: The Seattle Times - Adam Jude