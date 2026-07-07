Shane Drohan a Must-Add Pitcher Amidst Recent Emergence in Milwaukee?
Shane Drohan was moved to his team's starting rotation in early June. The 27-year-old has pitched well since the role change, recording a 2-1 record with a 3.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts across 36 1/3 innings (seven starts). Drohan demonstrated high-end strikeout upside in the minor leagues in 2025, recording a 34.5% strikeout rate across 54 innings while pitching in the Boston Red Sox organization. While fantasy managers should not expect that same level of dominance now that he's a regular part of an MLB rotation, Drohan's swing-and-miss ceiling is likely higher than his current strikeout rate of 22.8%. Drohan carries streamer appeal across all fantasy formats and may even be a priority waiver wire target in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller