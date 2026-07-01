Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run

Jul 1, 2026, 11:51 AM ET
Sungjae Im has been in steady form lately, making 10 of his last 12 cuts, including three top-10 finishes. He now turns to the John Deere Classic, where he has recorded a T12 and a missed cut in his two most recent appearances. TPC Deere Run typically rewards accurate short-iron play, driving accuracy, and players who can make plenty of birdies. Im ranks just 144th in strokes gained on approach (-0.633 per round), 65th in driving accuracy, and 96th in birdie-or-better percentage. Where he has excelled is with his short game, ranking 14th around the green (+0.346) and 32nd in putting (+0.336). That should help him this week, but he'll likely need to find more with his irons to contend in what is typically a low-scoring event. At $8,400 on DraftKings, Im offers plenty of upside, but he remains one of the most volatile players on Tour.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour