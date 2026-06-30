Keon Ellis Signs With Nets on Two-Year, $18 Million Deal
Keon Ellis has agreed to a two-year, $18 million guaranteed deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The deal includes a full mutual option that guarantees the full amount but allows both sides to revisit the contract next summer. Ellis averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 20.5 minutes last season while shooting 36.3% from three. Brooklyn is paying for defensive activity and spot-up shooting, not usage. He could earn a real rotation role, but his fantasy value needs more minutes and a bigger offensive workload.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania