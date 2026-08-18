Aaron Judge to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Aaron Judge (rib) will begin a hitting progression this week, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Judge had already been playing catch and running, but this is a big step in his recovery from a stress fracture in his rib that has kept him sidelined since late May. However, there remains no timetable for the three-time MVP's return from the 60-day injured list, and he will almost certainly require a minor-league rehab stint before being activated. It means that fantasy managers should not necessarily expect him to be back with the Yankees before the end of August. The 34-year-old veteran hit .248 (53-for-214) with 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 59 games and 261 plate appearances in 2026 before his rib injury. Judge should not be floating around on any waiver wires in fantasy leagues, even though he might not return until September.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner