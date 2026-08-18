Taylor Ward Missing Fifth Straight Game on Tuesday
Taylor Ward (quadriceps) is missing a fifth straight game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, per MLB.com. Victor Robles, who is returning from a shoulder injury, will start in right field for the M's and will hit eighth against Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison. Ward's disappointing season continues, and he now must be considered a prime candidate to land on the injured list if he cannot return during the series this week in Milwaukee. The 32-year-old right-handed slugger hit .246/.383/.346 with a .730 OPS, seven home runs, 30 RBI, 64 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 111 games to begin the year with the Baltimore Orioles before being traded to Seattle at the deadline earlier this month. Since landing with the Mariners, Ward has gone 5-for-32 (.156) with no walks and six strikeouts as he continues to be dropped in fantasy leagues. He is now only rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues after setting career highs with 36 homers and 103 RBI in 2025 in his final season with the Los Angeles Angels.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com