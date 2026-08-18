Chase Meidroth an Appealing Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Chase Meidroth is hitting .275/.351/.411 with 12 home runs, 49 RBI, 71 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 25-year-old's ability to get on base (9.8% walk rate) and his everyday role in the potent White Sox lineup provide him with a stable production floor. Meidroth has also been hot of late, hitting .300/.386/.560 with three home runs, nine RBI, and nine runs scored across 57 plate appearances in August. Meidroth's 4.5% barrel rate and 34.7% hard-hit rate do not point to significant power upside, so fantasy managers should temper expectations. Still, Meidroth controls the zone and should be an asset in terms of both batting average and run production. Particularly in deeper leagues, Meidroth is a worthy waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller