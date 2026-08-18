Zac Veen Offers Power/Speed Upside on the Waiver Wire
Zac Veen struggled after making his MLB debut in 2025, hitting .118 with a 37.8% strikeout rate across a small sample size of 37 plate appearances. However, Veen had a monster year after returning to Triple-A this season, hitting .327/.402/.635 with 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases across 445 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's minor league production led to a big-league promotion on August 12, and he's gotten off to a hot start with two home runs in his first 15 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Veen has been deployed in a big-side platoon role with Colorado so far, which limits his playing time and fantasy upside. Veen has also struggled with swing-and-miss at different points throughout his pro career, so he may log an elevated strikeout rate. Still, Veen offers an intriguing blend of power and speed for fantasy managers on the waiver wire, and his hitter-friendly home park at Coors Field should help cover some of his weaknesses at the plate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller