Edward Cabrera Headed Back to Injured List Due to Blister
Edward Cabrera (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday due to a blister on his right middle finger, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network. Cabrera just made it back from the injured list on Sunday after missing nearly two months due to a hamstring injury. However, he allowed seven earned runs across 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first start back and is now set to miss additional time. Cabrera has had a rough first year in Chicago, recording a 5-5 record with a 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts across 76 innings (15 starts). While the 28-year-old should make it back from the injured list shortly after he is first eligible, Cabrera needs to put together a stretch of healthy and productive starts before fantasy managers can rely on him.
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor