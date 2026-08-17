D-Backs Reinstate Jordan Lawlar From the Injured List
Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Tyler Locklear to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. It is unclear if he'll be in Arizona's starting lineup for the series opener on Monday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 24-year-old former top prospect has been out nearly two months with a strained left hamstring. He will be returning to a .316/.409/.447 slash line with an .856 OPS, a home run, four RBI, six runs scored, and four stolen bases in a small sample size of 12 games played over 44 plate appearances. Lawlar hit .250 with five home runs and two stolen bases in nine minor-league rehab games for Double-A Amarillo and could be a sneaky deep-league pickup for power and speed the rest of the way if he sees enough playing time in the desert. His best path to playing time will be in center field. Lawlar is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available after his hamstring injury.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks